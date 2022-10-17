Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week.

Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds.

The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee House of Representatives, and four proposed Constitutional amendments.

Select cities will also be holding city races, including Medon and Three Way, which will be electing Mayor and Alderman.

Early voting in Madison County will be held at the Ag Center Complex at 311 North Parkway in Jackson, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Early voting will be held through November 3, with Election Day set for November 8.

To find your voting location, click here.

You must bring your Tennessee-issued ID with your photo on it, and that ID can even be expired.

Click here for more information on the November election.

