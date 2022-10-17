Herman Cleveland “Jimmy” Rogers, II, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, October 14, 2022 at his home.

Jimmy was born October 7, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Pauline T. Thompson Conner and the late Herman Cleveland Rogers. He was employed as a mechanic for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and gardening. Jimmy never missed a weekend camping trip with his children.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his daughter, Paula Rogers of Arab, AL; his son, Andrew Rogers of Arab, AL; his mother, Pauline T. Conner of Somerville, TN; six sisters, Mary Joyce Freeman of Somerville, TN, Janie German of Somerville, TN, Starla Pepper of Whiteville, TN, Tracey Caldwell, Jean Johnson and Barbara Steele; his brother, Hugh Conner; two grandchildren, Titan Parker of Arab, AL and Kaylee Rogers of Arab, AL; and a friend, Mitzi Marbry.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carroll Conner; his brother, David Conner; and his granddaughter, Abbie Gail Rogers.

A visitation for Mr. Rogers will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the District 15 Community. Graveside Services will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Bro. Mickey Cossar officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Leslie Barker, Donald Ray Perrigo, Jerry Wayne Perrigo, Johnny Perrigo, Justin German and Justin Thomas Koenig.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, c/o Tommy Markle, 10015 Jernigan Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.