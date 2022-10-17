Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way.

Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates

Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates

Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates

Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City.

This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country Club Estates.

The group talked with neighbors in the area face-to-face and answered questions about issues important to them.

“Every neighborhood, they already have their own unique identity. But we all want the same things, and care about the same things. We’re concerned about how to keep each other safe, [keep] our neighborhoods safe, how they can improve and the city services that are provided. So these are the basic questions we usually get asked,” Conger said.

City leaders say another “Scott’s Strolls” event will be planned for another area of Jackson in the near future.

Find more local news here.