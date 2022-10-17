Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett, 60, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472