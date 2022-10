Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22

Chasity Coleman: Public intoxication, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol

Amber Lee Amber Lee: Failure to appear

Antonio Hill: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Bernard Boles Bernard Boles: Simple domestic assault

Billy Henley Billy Henley: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



Brandon Boles Brandon Boles: Simple domestic assault

Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Criminal impersonation

Carlton Webster Carlton Webster: Public intoxication

Charles Smith Charles Smith: Simple domestic assault

Daniel Franklin: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving under the influence, open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



David Braswell David Braswell: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Doyle Jarnigan Doyle Jarnigan: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Erick Villegas Erick Villegas: Public intoxication

Gentry Volner: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

George Berniard George Berniard: Failure to appear



Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Criminal trespass

Jarius Curry Jarius Curry: Aggravated domestic assault

Kaitlin Parchman Kaitlin Parchman: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

Kamaya Small Kamaya Small: Public intoxication, reckless driving

Kenyada Brown Kenyada Brown: Violation of community corrections



Lainey Hensley: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Malik Theus: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Marlon Artis Marlon Artis: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Criminal trespass

Nakita Long Nakita Long: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



Nicole Carter: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Sadarius Blakemore Sadarius Blakemore: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Skyler Freeman Skyler Freeman: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

Sonny Hudson Sonny Hudson: Especially aggravated robbery, attempted murder

Timothy Kail Timothy Kail: Violation of probation



Tina Smith Tina Smith: Failure to appear

Tylerick Greer Tylerick Greer: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.