Tennesseans to vote on ‘right to work’ amendment

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the items on the ballot for the upcoming November election is a right to work amendment to the state constitution.

The proposed amendment would make it unlawful to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person by reason of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.

Voting on this amendment is important. In fact, if you skip it on the ballot, it automatically counts as a “no.”

You can read more about the proposed amendments here. You can also find what else is on the ballot in your county here.

You can find more news from across the state here.