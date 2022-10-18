Auditions opening for ‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ by Jackson Theatre Guild

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could be part of a timeless holiday classic in Jackson this December.

The Jackson Theatre Guild is opening auditions for its upcoming production “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge.”

Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Larry Quiggins, the show is co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO. This re-telling of Dickens’ classic tale offers a glimpse into the childhood of Scrooge and the events that shaped him.

Auditions will be held October 22 & 23 at 2 p.m., upstairs in the Old City Hall building adjacent to The Ned in downtown Jackson.

There are roles for all ages and no prior experience is necessary.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the show dates set for December 15-18.

Click here for more details and to view the audition form.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.