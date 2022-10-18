City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy.

The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.

In Tuesday’s meeting, attendees introduced themselves and participated in group activities. In the activity, the attendees had to look at a map of Jackson and choose where they would want to see future parks, hospitals, low-income housing, and more.

This exercise allowed the participants to step into the shoes of a city planner.

“We thought this was a great way to get those residents educated, and in turn, they can go back to their neighbors, they can answer questions to their neighbors, to their community members, and hopefully we’ll have a well educated city,” said Claire Pierson, the Community Development Coordinator.

In the future, the members will get to meet with the mayor of Jackson and other government officials.

The next opening for the Neighborhood Academy will be fall of 2023.

