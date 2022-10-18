Getting help in fighting skin disease

JACKSON, Tenn. — When facing diseases of the skin, it can be especially difficult to cope.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that is both common and chronic and has impacted about eight million people in America.

One of the more common forms is plaque psoriasis. That’s where the skin infection is covered in plaques, and can include itching, pain and redness.

Leah Howard, President & CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation, shared some helpful information in coping with the disease.

“Finding a community and getting support is just so critical. We know that there is a significant burden and stigma that people feel when they live with a disease like this,” Howard said. “And to be able to have conversations about what’s going to be the most appropriate treatment to get them on the path to better managing their disease.”

There are numerous treatments available to help those affected by this disease, including steroid creams, ointments, or oral therapies.

It’s recommended to communicate with a licensed professional for the best treatment.

You can find more national news here.