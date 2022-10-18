How to know if your child is being bullied

JACKSON, Tenn. — How do you know if your child is being bullied at school?

Bullying can come in many different forms, whether it be through social media or in person. Bullying affects children’s lives emotionally, socially, and it affects their academic performance.

“If a child is being bullied, there’s a few different signs parents can look for. They can look for mood changes, frequent illness and injury, declining in grades and attitude. They might see change in sleep, maybe sleeping more, not sleeping at all, trouble sleeping. They may see aggression, low self-esteem, changes in computer uses, and changes in socialization,” said Alyssa Draper, a first grade teacher at the Tennessee Connections Academy.

Cyberbullying has become a growing issue. Children are no longer able to escape bullying when they go home. It now follows them to their devices, no matter where they are.

“Cyberbullying can be just as harmful, if not sometimes it’s even worse. We see a lot more bullying because of cyberbullying. Quite often it’s easier to hide behind a keyboard verses bullying somebody face-to-face,” Draper said.

There are ways to combat bullying. Draper recommends parents listen to their child and comfort them, praise them for doing the right thing and for speaking up. And if the bullying is happening at school, tell a teacher. Lastly, if the bullying is prevalent, she encourages your child to confront the bully.

“We also like to remind your child that it’s important to be kind to others. Explain why treating someone poorly can sometimes have negative consequences,” Draper said.

Draper encourages parents to have a conversation with their child about bullying.

