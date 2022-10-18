Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local.

Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport.

“There are so many new businesses that are here and that are coming, and a lot that people just don’t know about. So we made a big collaboration by way of passports so that people can go and patronize those businesses in a unique way,” said Briyona Batchelor, the owner of Lamont’s Kitchen.

Lamont’s Kitchen is just one of the numerous businesses participating, along with other shops in theLOCAL.

To participate, all you have to do is go to any of the participating businesses, ask for a passport, and get started.

“You need to get at least 10 stamps from a business. One stamp per business, so you can’t just do like 10 cups of coffee from Turntable. But that way you’re going to these different businesses, you get a stamp, and then you can enter multiple passports,” said Lisa Garner, the owner of Garner Blue Shop+Studio.

After you get your 10 stamps and turn in your passport, your name could be drawn for a $500 prize. You have until Dec. 1 to enter your passports.

“So all of the participating businesses have given a gift card, and so this prize package is over $500 worth of gift cards from all those businesses. So one winner will win all of these gift cards,” Garner said.

This initiative encourages you to shop local. Most of the businesses on the list are locally owned and operated, meaning the money you spend goes right back into the places you shop at.

“The goal is that when you’re shopping locally, you’re putting money back into your community. We’re your neighbors, so we work, live, shop just the same place where you shop. So when you shop locally, you’re putting that money back in to the community,” said Batchelor.

Drop off locations for passports will be Turntable Coffee at 300 East Main Street and Lamont’s Kitchen on 202 West Lafayette Street.

AnyArt Nails Salon

Blacksmith Restaurant

Blueprint Selfie Experience

Downtown Nutrition

Express Printing

Floral Cakes

Garner Blue Shop

Grounded Plant Company

Havner’s Frame Shop

Hello Annie- A Party Boutique

Hub City Brewing

Lamont’s Kitchen

LD2 Market Shoppes

LIFT Wellness Center

Light Trap Books

Mack’s Pest Control

PepperMint Addie & Co.

Rock’n Dough Pizza + Brewery

Sassafras at The Walk

Skillet Junction

State Farm-Alan Brown

The Nine Oh Six

The Yellow Canary

Third Eye Curiosities

Turntable Coffee Counter

