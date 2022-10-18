Police: Shooting leaves 1 person injured by glass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say one person was injured during a shooting Monday night.

The department says that a vehicle was shot into two to three times, causing an occupant of the vehicle to be injured by broken glass.

The road was temporarily shut down to collect bullet casings, and was eventually reopened. The incident occurred sometime around 9 p.m.

The suspect is unidentified.

If you have information that can help solve this incident, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Find updates on local crime here.