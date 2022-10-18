‘Spooktacular’ community event to return on Oct. 29

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks, along with the Madison County Parks Department, will host a trunk-or-treat later this month.

The Spooktacular Community Event will be held at Leeper Lane Park on Oct. 29.

Boo-tastic celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a no-carve pumpkin contest, and costume contest.

“We are excited to see all the different costumes. We want to guess and see who you are and what your dress is. Dress up as a family. Dress up as an individual. Just come out, have a good time with us,” said Christi David, the Community Engagement Director for the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

And when your little creatures are done with their trail of tricks, there will be a movie in the park. They’ll be showing The Addams Family 2 at 7 p.m.

