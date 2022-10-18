Survivors of breast cancer share stories at luncheon

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local event is recognized cancer survivors.

The City of Brownsville, along with the Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber, hosted a luncheon for people who have overcome breast cancer.

October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hospital officials say they are proud to be of service to the community by providing, necessary services and resources. They added they are also honored to be part of each patients’ journey.

“It’s always remarkable to hear the stories of the survivors, and what they went through, and how they triumphed. And now with me being in charge of the hospital, we get to play a part in the role of their survival stories,” said Michael Banks, the CEO of the Haywood County Community Hospital.

This is the luncheon’s first return since the pandemic began.

