Two annual events to honor veterans in November

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November.

A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests.

It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North Highland Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

The following day, the 8th Downtown Veterans Parade will be held in downtown Jackson, with the 129th Army Band serving as parade marshals. It will begin at 11 a.m.

Both events are free to attend. Those looking to walk, ride or march in the parade are urged to pre-register by calling (423) 341-3330.

You can also find parade entry forms by calling that same number or visiting this website. The same number can also be reached for sponsorship information.

