Union University celebrates American Pharmacist Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted a ceremony, inviting city officials to shed light on a particular department.

“We are celebrating the Union University American Pharmacists Month. Union University has a great pharmacy program, amongst many other great programs, and so it’s an honor to be out here and celebrate with them and the new generation of pharmacists that they’re training,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon on the Union campus. Students, faculty and members of the community were gathered in honor of the new proclamation.

This was a big moment for all those involved, including future participants of the program.

“Our whole goal since the beginning of the program has been to develop outstanding practitioners who can go out in the community and work with other health care practitioners, taking care of the patients of Jackson and Madison County as well as around the world,” said Sheila Mitchell, the founding Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Union University.

Union’s students have been able to learn in the classroom but also out in the community.

“I love being a part of pharmacy. I love being able to connect with my patients at my community pharmacy,” said Emily Quintanilla, a P4 Pharmacy student at Union University.

Even with celebrations concluded, spirits are still high as the community gathered around the education of these students.

“I think it’s important for, you know, our community, our city and our county to recognize the great work that goes on in our institutes of higher education. And so doing this today and recognizing the work that goes on in the pharmacy department here at Union University is important,” Conger said.

Leaders with Union University say they continue to empower their students in education and help in the community, with more events to come in the future.

Interested in Union University's College of Pharmacy?

