Union University's class of 1963 holds reunion







JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university holds a class reunion marking more than half a century.

Forty to 50 members of the Union University graduating class of 1963 held a reunion Tuesday evening on campus and celebrated with an alumni dinner.

Former Union President Dr. Hyran Barefoot was one of the many featured guests at the night’s event.

One former classmate says it’s the class of ’63 that has led the way for others to follow.

“After 60 years, are we a first? We’ve done everything first. We are so excited that I don’t even know of another college class that has had a 60 year reunion, and especially people coming from Florida, from Georgia, all over Tennessee. I’m coming from Texas,” said Dr. Alicia Wilkerson Smotherman, who graduated in 1963.

School leaders say the class of ’63 has been a leader among all the alumni groups in support of Union, including endowing a student scholarship fund totaling over $115,000 today.

