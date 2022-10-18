West Tennessee Boy Scouts mark Scout Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is Scout Week! And our very own West Tennessee Area Council Boy Scouts of America are celebrating.

The Scouts say that Tuesday is Scout Giving Day, and the goal is simple: “To give everyone a chance to do some good together and on the same day.”

Also on Tuesday, the Jackson National Golf Course will be hosting the Swinging For Scout golf tournament. Sign up can be done here.

Wednesday, the Boy Scouts are encouraging their own Scouts, their families, alumni and supporters to wear the uniform, or anything to show their pride, the news release says.

Also Wednesday, there will be an open house at the Aviation Explorer Post at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

On Friday, a Fall Family Camp is being held at Camp Mack Morris, and it will have camping, s’mores, a haunted trail and house, along with more.

They say that you can find additional info and can register here.

Find more local news here.