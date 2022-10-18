West Tennessee fire department granted $1,500

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — The Scotts Hill Fire Department has been granted funds to help secure crash sites.

According to a news release, the department was given $1,500 by State Farm to buy portable scene lights, traffic baton flares, rechargeable spotlights and EMS style first-aid kits.

The items are meant to help those saving lives stay safe themselves, and to protect those who are just passing by.

“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger, and better educated communities,” said local State Farm agent Tasha Johnson, who recently presented the check to the fire department. “Safe neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and our local fire departments like the one in Scotts Hill definitely stride to make our communities a better place to live.”

