Boy Scouts of America celebrates Scout Week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week West Tennessee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is celebrating Scout Week.















They’re hosting fun activities for all scouting families in the region.

Wednesday, scouts, scout families, alumni and supporters were encouraged to wear their scout uniform or anything that shows scout pride as a member of the organization.

Also in celebration, local leaders hosted an open house at the Aviation Explorer Post at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson. People were able to learn more about careers in aviation.

“Today, specifically, is about providing our high school students an opportunity to learn about any of the hundreds of career opportunities within aviation. So we wanted to highlight this post just to make sure that our kids realize there are so many opportunities that they can pursue within aviation,” said Clint Beilke, the Director of Development for Boy Scouts of America West Tennessee.

Friday will be the biggest event of the year for Cub Scout families, as Fall Family Camp will be held at Camp Mack Morris.

It will be a weekend of camping, s’mores, a haunted trail, haunted house, and more.

Find more local news here.