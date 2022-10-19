Brush up on heating tips ahead of colder temps

JACKSON, Tenn. — The temperature has been dipping into some goosebump-inducing levels this week, meaning we are going to start to turn up the heat.

A Jackson Fire Department news release says that the the National Fire Protection Association reports that half of home-heating fires occur during winter, and that heating equipment is involved in more than 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires each year.

They report that there was over 400 deaths and over 1,400 injuries associated with those fires.

“While these numbers are frightening, nearly all of these fires are preventable,” said LaTrell Billingsley Public Education Officer with the City of Jackson Fire Department. “We can reduce the number of home heating fires in our community by taking some simple precautions and using heating equipment properly.”

The news release from the department says:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like fireplaces, furnaces, portable space heaters, or wood stoves.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, or central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.

Never run the heater cord (or any cord) under rugs or carpeting.

Test smoke alarms monthly.

Practice your home fire escape drill.

The Jackson Fire Department says to call 731-425-8350 for help or visit their website.

