Bubble-sized universe stops at Jackson school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Portable Planetarium made a visit to the Early Learning Village on Wednesday.

Jackson Christian School students were taken on a journey through the solar system and universe from a former NASA researcher, Billy Hix.

The 30-foot wide, 15-feet tall planetarium gives students an inside look of the wonders of the universe in a bubble.

The visual experience allowed students to learn about about moon phases, astronomy, and much more.

“In 2009, I was still working, but I bought my first planetarium. And on holidays, I would go visit schools around where I live down in southern Middle Tennessee. But I retired in 2015, and my wife is a retired elementary school teacher, and we hop in the truck and visit about 75 schools each year,” Hix said.

Hix has received many accolades and awards for his STEM advocacy across the United States.

