Dianna Lynn “Nina” Curle Huddleston, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Dwight A. Huddleston, Sr., departed this life Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Nina was born April 2, 1951 in Memphis, the daughter of the late William Eugene Curle and Ethel Leona Kaiser Curle. She was a homemaker throughout her life and volunteered at the Baptist Hospice House in Collierville. She was a 2nd Degree black belt in Kempo Karate and 1st Degree black belt in Taekwondo. Nina enjoyed riding horses on trails, quilting, gardening, arts and crafts, sitting on the beach and helping others.

Mrs. Huddleston is survived by her husband, Dwight A. Huddleston, Sr.; two daughters, Kimberlie Martin (Joseph) and Jennifer Bronson (Kevin); two sons, Dwight A. Huddleston, Jr. (Keely) and Jimmy A. Huddleston (Ronda); two sisters, Mary Moore (Larry) and Linda Gail House; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Curle.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Huddleston will be at 2 P.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A private interment will be in Memphis Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bartlett. A visitation for Mrs. Huddleston will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

