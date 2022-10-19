Free breast cancer screenings available this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Because of fall, pumpkins, and Halloween, some people might associate the month of October with the color orange.

But pink also represents the month as a way to raise awareness.

According to breastcancer.gov, on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

There are more than 3.8 million survivors in the country and one center is giving you the chance to get tested before it’s too late.

The Kirkland Cancer Center is hosting an annual event for women this upcoming weekend.

“Every year we have a screening event here at Kirkland Cancer Center that helps our uninsured population get free breast screening for them. So typically, they wouldn’t go to the doctor to have their breast screened. So we’re trying to do this, even every October, just to bring awareness to breast cancer awareness,” said Adora Butler, the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Coordinator in Madison County.

October is the Month of Breast Cancer. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

“It’s such a big event. It brings huge awareness to screenings and education for patients and that population, and doing it on a Saturday, really I think makes it a lot easier,” Butler said.

Screening are Saturday, Oct. 22. You can call and schedule an appointment or just simply walk in.

“From 10 to 11:30, we’ll accept walk-ins. So if you don’t get to call and make an appointment or you’re just now hearing about it, I know it’s kind of late notice. You can definitely walk in. We won’t turn anybody away,” Butler said.

There are a few qualifications for screening. You have to be uninsured, a strong family history of breast cancer, and any abnormalities.

“You don’t have to do anything online. Take the phone calls, ask you a few questions. It takes about five minutes to ask all the questions for the providers, and I just put you on the schedule, and you come in here, see your provider, and the provider will order the mammogram that you need,” Butler said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kirkland Cancer Center.

To schedule an appointment, you can call (731) 541-416.

