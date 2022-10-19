Lois Windrow McCool Morrison died peacefully at home on October 18, 2022. She was 95. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, TN with Dr. Joe Thornton and Mr. Joe Pettigrew officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN. A visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Morrison was born in Brownsville on October 12, 1927. She attended Haywood County Schools and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

She was married to Joseph B. McCool, Sr., until his death in 1992. She later married Charles P. Morrison, with whom she resided until his death in 2017.

Mrs. Morrison enjoyed traveling and bird watching, and she was a charter member of the Pitch Club. She volunteered for various community projects, including writing an article on Oakwood Cemetery for local tourism. In 2010, she received the Wildlife Stewardship Award.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeleine and Luther Windrow, her brother, Paul Windrow, her sister-in-law, Elisabeth Windrow Pope, her son, Thomas Windrow McCool, her nephew, John Windrow, and her granddaughter, Cheryl Tims. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Jim) Veirs, and her children, Cathe (Ted) Butler, Madeleine (Tommy) Timbes, Joe (Renee) McCool, and Leslie (Paula) McCool, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family wishes to acknowledge the devotion and care provided by Myrtle Boyd, Clementine Sweet, Pearl Taylor, and Vernita White, as well as the staff of Avalon Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 109 West College St. Brownsville, TN 38012, Christ Episcopal Church, 140 North Washington Ave. Brownsville, TN 38012, or the charity of your choice. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.