Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/22 – 10/19/22

Alexis Cottner Alexis Cottner: Vandalism, violation of order of protection

Diamond Johnson Diamond Johnson: Simple domestic assault

Hattie Stanback Hattie Stanback: Disorderly conduct

Jaylan Johnson Jaylan Johnson: Robbery, theft under $999, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, evading arrest, reckless driving Jaylan Johnson: Robbery, theft under $999, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, evading arrest, reckless driving

Jeffery Burnette Jeffery Burnette: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



Michael Cox Michael Cox: Failure to appear

Nicholas Sadler Nicholas Sadler: Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

Steven Antoine Steven Antoine: Sex offender registry violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.