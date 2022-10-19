One More Chilly Night Before the Warm Up

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Update for October 19th:

We dropped down to low 30s again last night across most of West Tennessee. Most of us avoided the 20s because the winds stayed around 3-5 MPH last night and never went calm, so that was nice. Warmer weather and southerly winds will return to wrap up the week ushering in a great weekend. Rain showers and storms are expected to return Monday night into Tuesday morning for the Mid South including us. We will have more on how warm we are going to get this weekend and the latest on early next week’s storm chances coming up here.

Be sure to take necessary precautions tonight to take care of the Four P’s (People, Pets, Pipes & Plants).

People

Avoid going outside if it is not necessary. If you do, make sure you layer up from head to toe.

Make sure your heat is set to an appropriate temperature to make your entire home is comfortable. Remember, heat rises so if you sleep upstairs, your room may be warmer than rooms downstairs.

If you use a space heater, make sure to keep it away from anything that may be flammable including curtains, Christmas trees, bedding, etc. Also, do not keep it running overnight and do not keep it running in an unoccupied room.

If you use a fireplace, make sure you have a screen to catch any embers that might escape or a rolling log.

Never use your stove or oven to heat your home.

Pets

While protecting your family, it is imperative to protect your pets as well.

Pets, like humans, are vulnerable to cold temperatures. If not taken care of properly, they can succumb to frostbite and even hypothermia.

If you have a dog that typically lives outdoors, consider letting them inside when temperatures drop to freezing. While their fur does help to keep them warm, it provides little help in freezing temperatures.

If you absolutely cannot bring them inside, make sure they have a warm shelter, plenty of food and fresh water so it does not freeze. Pipes

Make sure to cover all your exposed pipes with a cover. You can also cover your pipes with towels, duct tape or another adhesive strip as long as they are wrapped tightly.

Let your faucets drip throughout the night to keep them from freezing.

Plants

When cold weather hits, it’s a good idea to bring in all of your outdoor plants. If you can’t bring in the plant, cover it with a blanket to make sure they do not die.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds will lead to one last cold night tonight. Overnight lows are forecast to fall into low 30s once again. Clear skies and calm winds will make for a brisk night. The record low in Jackson tonight is 32° set back in 1999. We have a decent shot at setting the record again tonight.

THURSDAY:

After another cold morning near record low levels, a warm up will return by the afternoon. Southwest winds come back on Thursday and mostly sunny skies will hang around for the majority of the day. Highs on Thursday will make it back up into the mid 60s. The winds will be a bit breezy at times. Thursday night lows will fall down to the low 40s and stay well above freezing.

FRIDAY:

The warm up continues on Friday with highs making it back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will lead to the warm up. The humidity will increase some Friday night keeping overnight lows to fall down to around 50°. Friday night football looks great again with temperatures in the 60s for kick off and 50s by the end of the games. You can leave the umbrella at home again and you will not need it anytime this week and dry weather will continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

After seeing the coldest weather in 6 months to start to the week, the weekend weather looks to be terrific. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, some of us could be close to 80°. Overnight lows this weekend will stay up and only dip down to mid and potentially upper 50s. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but the showers will continue to stay away until early next week. There will be chances for rain maybe late Monday into next Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to return early next week. The timing and strength of the system is still being determined and our severe weather threat will depend on the timing of the system as it moves through the Mid South. Cooler weather will move in behind the front in the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Monday before some clouds and late night showers move in. The greatest chance for rain and storms as of now appears to be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances appear to be pretty high early in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday highs will only make it into the upper 60s under the showers and cloud cover. Wednesday highs will also stay in the mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the northwest by Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall in the mid 50s and Tuesday night lows will be back down in the 40s.

ADDITIONAL NOTES ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER:

The Mississippi River in Memphis bottomed out recording its lowest point ever early this week.

The National Weather service reported the river stage hit -10.79 on Monday. The previous record was -10.70 in 1988.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet besides Hurricane Ian, they look to remain quiet for the next week or two. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13