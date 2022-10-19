Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay

Services for Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay, age 8 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Johnson Grove Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Princess Kennedy, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Princess-Kennedy- Clay/#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.