Robbery suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man accused of robbery was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a wreck Tuesday evening.







According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson is facing charges of reckless driving, felony evading, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a firearm, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 8:30 p.m. on October 18, we received tips of a large law enforcement presence in northeast Madison County.

Our crews arrived to the area of Hopper Barker Road to discover multiple THP units on scene and a portion of the road blocked.

A preliminary report by THP states that the Jackson Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout for a vehicle involved in an armed robbery. Tuesday evening, a THP trooper located the vehicle involved, a 2004 Buick LaSabre.

According to the report, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle ran into a ditch on Hopper Barker Road around 8:02 p.m., and Johnson was taken into custody.

Johnson is currently being held in the Madison County Jail pending further action.

