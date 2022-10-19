Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday.

















Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.

The force of the train carried the vehicle and trailer and knocked it off the track and over a nearby bridge.

Emergency services were quick to respond and shut down Old Medina Road for a brief period of time while wrecker services went to work to remove the truck and debris.

There’s no official word on injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as we learn more.