Al Ortago, age 81 of Puryear, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19,

2022, at his residence. His celebration of life service will be at 1:00 PM

Monday, October 24, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington

St. in Paris with Carlton Gerrell of Tennessee Valley Community Church

officiating. Visitation with the family will be after 11:00 AM Monday until the

time of service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Al Ortago was born September 11, 1941, in Newberry, MI to the late Daniel

Charles Ortago and the late Marie Anguilm Ortago. On July 30, 1994, he

married Jill Clements Ortago and she survives in Puryear, TN.

Al was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Tennessee

Valley Community Church.

In addition to his wife, Al is also survived by two daughters: Kelly (Henrik)

McVoy of Milford, CT, and Michelle Ortago (Michael Nowlin) of Stamford,

CT; five grandchildren: Lyric McVoy, Abby McVoy, Ethan McVoy, Hunter

(Natalia) Smith, and Zach Smith; and brother-in-law, Jerry Bradley of

Warren, MI.

Besides his parents, Al was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly

Smith; a grandchild, Michael Alan Platt; and a sister, Kathleen Bradley.