Back 2 Back Low Temp Records, Nice Warm Up on the Way!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Update for October 19th:

At 11:59 pm last night we hit 29° and that is the new record for October 19th. This morning around 7:30 am, we dipped down to 28° beating the previous record low by 4°. The new record low for October 20th is 28°. It actually turned out to be a fantastic afternoon and warmer weather is on the way for the weekend. We will let you know how warm things are going to get plus the latest on next week’s rain and storm chances coming up here.

TONIGHT:

After setting back to back low temperature records in Jackson, we should be about 15° warmer tonight than last night. Mostly clear skies and light varying winds will be sticking around and overnight lows will drop down to the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY:

The warm up continues on Friday with highs making it back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will lead to the warm up. The humidity will increase some Friday night keeping overnight lows to fall down to around 50°. Friday night football looks great again with temperatures in the 60s for kick off and 50s by the end of the games. You can leave the umbrella at home again and you will not need it anytime this week and dry weather will continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

After seeing the coldest weather in 6 months to start to the week, the weekend weather looks to be terrific. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, some of us could be close to 80°. Overnight lows this weekend will stay up and only dip down to mid and potentially upper 50s. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but the showers will continue to stay away until early next week. There will be chances for rain maybe late Monday into next Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to return early next week. The timing and strength of the system is still being determined and our severe weather threat will depend on the timing of the system as it moves through the Mid South. Cooler weather will move in behind the front in the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Monday before some clouds and late night showers move in. The greatest chance for rain and storms as of now appears to be Tuesday, but there are some scenarios where the rain sticks around into the day on Wednesday as well. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances appear to be pretty high early in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday highs will only make it into the upper 60s under the showers and cloud cover. Wednesday highs will also stay in the mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the northwest by Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall in the mid 50s and Tuesday night lows will be back down in the 40s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet besides Hurricane Ian, they look to remain quiet for the next week or two. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

