Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time.

The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher.

On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging on the University of Memphis campus when police say she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle.

On Sept. 5, Fletcher’s body was discovered after a three day search behind a vacant home in Memphis.

After learning the disturbing details of Fletcher’s disappearance, the Jackson Road Runners held a candlelight memorial walk and run fundraiser to remember her.

“You know we wanted the board of directors with the Road Runners, we met, we wanted a local charity that we felt that we could really impact with the benefit walk or the memorial walk,” said Arthur Priddy, President of the Jackson Road Runners.

There are several ways you can get involved with other local runners.

For more information on becoming a member of the Jackson Road Runners, click here.