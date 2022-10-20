Fall Festival on the Square coming to downtown Lexington Saturday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Happy fall, y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festivities on the court square.

This Saturday, Lexington’s annual Fall Festival is returning for a fun-filled day with activities for children, a pet parade, a chili cook-off, music, food vendors, and so much more.

Admission to enter the festival is free and open to the public.

Organizers say they’re thrilled to bring this event to the community, and show no signs of stopping in the future.

“We’re so excited to have the fall festival back,” said Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Board President Tasha Johnson. “COVID stopped us for a little while, we have had it for several years in a row, and have not had it for a little bit, so we’re so glad to have it back now and we will want to continue this going forward. It’s always a successful event for the Chamber.”

Organizers say all proceeds made from the festival will be donated to charity.

If you would like to be a part of the Fall Festival on the Square activities, click here to find more resources.

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.