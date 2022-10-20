Health dept. to offer updated COVID vaccine boosters to kids ages 5-11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are becoming available for young children at a local health department.

Beginning Friday, October 21, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin offering the updated boosters to ages 5 to 11.

A news release states the CDC recently approved new Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters that target the original virus as well as the omicron variant.

To receive the updated booster, you must be over five years of age and must have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine at least two months prior.

The health department reminds that they offer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months to 11 years on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

The first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is offered to those completing their primary series on Wednesdays.

Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available to those 12 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.

