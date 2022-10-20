Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — BlueOval hosted a panel discussion at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson

Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson

Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson

“It’s pretty humbling when people come to see you like this because we are just people doing a job too. The other part is the people that are up on the stage are supported by just an awesome team,” said Andy Bianco, the Manager for Learning and Development for Ford.

The team at Ford hosted a panel discussion featuring key Ford and BlueOval SK members at the fairgrounds. Many people packed in the area near downtown Jackson for the panel, with the number of attendees going over 400.

“We are having a great time today. We are connecting with the community. This time we are in Jackson. There has been a huge turnout with 500 odd people to come and listen to us, and we are listening to the community,” said Kel Kearns, the Plant Manager at BlueOval City.

The discussions offered glimpses at many things to come, including the large number of careers that people can pursue with them.

“There’s going to be a whole range of jobs. There are 6,000 jobs on the site. They’re going to range right from production operators through engineers, process specialists, and through middle management to senior management. There’s many opportunities on the site and disciplines as well,” Kearns said.

Ford and SK Battery plan on making future investments in the community, along with growing and thriving together.

“It’s not just providing good jobs, but being invested in the community through the philanthropic arm that is Ford. They’re going to be making investments within the community. I’m sure that SK will be making investments in the community. It’s all about growing and thriving together. That’s what I hope. I hope that this company becomes the hearts, minds, and souls of the people that live here,” said Ursula Madden, the External Affairs Manager at BlueOval SK.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2025.

Find more local news here.