Mississippi man wanted for child sex crime arrested in West TN

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Corinth, Mississippi man accused in a sex crime against a child was arrested this week in West Tennessee.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced that 35-year-old Robert Roy Thompson was apprehended near a residence in McNairy County on Wednesday.

A news release states that on August 22, 2022, the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Mississippi issued an arrest warrant for Thompson, charging him with violating supervised release conditions. Thompson was previously convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, Thompson also had an active warrant issued in Lee County, Mississippi on June 30, 2022, for fondling a child.

The release says during the evening of October 19, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson received a request from the U.S. Marshals in North Mississippi to apprehend Thompson.

An investigation led authorities to Thompson’s location near a residence off Old U.S. Highway 45 South, in the Guys community in McNairy County.

The release states Thompson was located, and after a short pursuit and foot chase, he was safely taken into custody by the Two Rivers Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Thompson was transported to the Alcorn County Jail in Corinth, Mississippi, where he is currently being held pending further action.

