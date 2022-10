Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/22 – 10/20/22

Anthony McBride Anthony McBride: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Brandi Graves Brandi Graves: Criminal simulation

Brooke Evans Brooke Evans: Violation of community corrections

Cortez McCuller Cortez McCuller: Failure to appear

Courtney Berry Courtney Berry: Failure to appear



Elijah Carney Elijah Carney: Sex offender registry violations

Jaeshaun Liggins Jaeshaun Liggins: Theft under $999, criminal impersonation, contributing to delinquency of a child

Jaquavious Scott Jaquavious Scott: Simple domestic assault

Jayden Seymour Jayden Seymour: Theft under $999, contributing to delinquency of a child

Jodey Thomas Jodey Thomas: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections



Kylie Allen Kylie Allen: Schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear, schedule IV drug violations

Misty Brunell Misty Brunell: Driving on revoked/suspended license, criminal impersonation

Monica Johnson Monica Johnson: Failure to appear

Trevor Wiggins Trevor Wiggins: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

Willie Robinson Willie Robinson: Public intoxication

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.