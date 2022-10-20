Report: 42% of Gen Z have a diagnosed mental health condition

A new report shows in 2022, nearly one in three Gen Zers are rating their mental health as “bad.”

A nationwide study surveyed more than 1,000 people in the U.S. aged 18-24.

The survey found that 42% of Gen Z have a diagnosed mental health condition, with 1 in 4 being diagnosed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the top diagnosed conditions are anxiety, depression and ADHD.

The study also spotlights social media’s impact on mental health, showing that Gen Zers spend an average of four hours on social media every day.

According to the survey, 85% are worried about the future and feel like their generation has not been set up for success.

However, the survey suggests that Gen Z is more comfortable talking openly about their mental health compared to other generations, and is making strides when it comes to tearing down the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

