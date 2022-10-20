West TN students take part in national ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizations across the nation are preparing for a “great shaking.”

East Elementary School in Jackson participated in earthquake protocols through the Great ShakeOut 2022.

The Great ShakeOut is an organization that prepares businesses, schools, agencies, facilities in healthcare and many more in order to have a safety plan.

Part of the education in the plan is to teach the drop, cover, and hold on techniques.

When schools like East Elementary provide safety plans like the Great ShakeOut, it empowers children to bring the knowledge home.

“We tell our students to, of course, what they learned here at school to please share with their parents as well, so that parents would know also how to keep themselves and their children safe during an earthquake,” said Principal Amanda Brabham.

No matter the organization, a plan is needed, and in the case of an emergency, it could save a life.

“We are excited to be doing this drill because we want our kids to know what to do in case there is a real earthquake, because here in Tennessee, you know, we do have earthquakes from time to time,” Principal Brabham said. “So we want our students to be prepared.”

The Great ShakeOut provides resources to their participants like media tools for educating, stats, and tips.

Students were also able to take resources home to go over what they learned with their families.

