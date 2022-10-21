6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary.

A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights.

Following a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies, along with K9 assistance, determined the six occupants were responsible for an auto burglary that had occurred earlier.

The release says stolen property and a handgun were recovered from the vehicle.

Authorities arrested a total of four juveniles and two adults: 18-year-old Jayden Seymour and 19-year-old Jaeshaun Liggins. Both were charged with theft of property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Additionally, Liggins is charged with criminal impersonation and Seymour has been charged with additional traffic charges.

The release states all four juveniles have been charged and have pending charged in Madison County Juvenile Court.

Sheriff Wiser reminds residents to always ensure your vehicle remains locked, and remove weapons from unattended vehicles.

Anyone with further information on this crime or any other crimes in the area is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.

