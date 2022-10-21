Dell Teague Skelton

1946 – 2022

Dell Teague Skelton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 76 years old.

Dell grew up in Moscow on her family farm. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1964 where she exceled in basketball. A forward on a very successful team, during her senior year at the Region 9 Tournament she scored 89 points in three games. Dell was voted Most Athletic Girl and Wittiest Girl of her senior class. After graduation she attended the Memphis School of Commerce. Dell then worked for Troxel Manufacturing before moving to the Fayette County Clerk’s office where she served as Deputy Clerk for eight years. She then was elected and served as County Clerk for 28 years. Dell was known to give outstanding service to Fayette County citizens, often opening her office on holidays and weekends. She received accommodations from the State for her exceptional work. She married Burnell Skelton on March 13, 2004. Burnell brought her great joy and fun. Burnell remained by her side to the end. Since her retirement, they have enjoyed spending time at the Tennessee River.

Dell was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Somerville and an active member of the WMU. In addition, she was a skilled Bunco and Canasta player. Her Bunco group played together for over 40 years. Dell loved Jesus, her family, the Tennessee River, and being outside.

Dell was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Bernice Dougan Teague, and her brother, Albert Teague, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Burnell Skelton, her children, Troy Graham (Cynthia) of Memphis and Stephanie Andrews of Memphis, stepdaughter, Cindy Treadway (John) of Somerville and her four grandchildren, Jordan Herron, Trey Treadway, Sean Andrews, and Hayes Graham. In addition, she leaves her sisters, Janice Minton of Mesquite, Texas and Freddie Liberto (Paul) of Oakland.

Visitations for Mrs. Skelton will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 22 and from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 23 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 23 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel with Bro. Stan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Allen Montgomery, David Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Trey Treadway, Chris Bolton and Mark Minton. Honorary pallbearers are E. H. “Spike” Steinert, Robert Boyd Parker, Jimmy Williams, Roy Gobbell, Eddie Pattat and Bobby Riles.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the James Eason Methodist Transplant Institute, 1265 Union Avenue, 4 Shorb Tower, Memphis, TN 38104.

