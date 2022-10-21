Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Jerlisa Braden
Jerlisa Braden: Violation of probation
Alexis Quarles
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles
Lamoria Richmond
Lamoria Richmond: Violation of probation
Nathaniel Mebane
Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections
Robert Smith
Robert Smith: Public intoxication
Thomas Byrd
Thomas Byrd: Violation of community corrections
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.