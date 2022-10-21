Queen of crafts shares Halloween craft ideas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Scares and screams might not be your cup of hot chocolate, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop.

Are looking to enjoy Halloween in a safe and secure way?

The founder of Craft Box Girls, Lynn Lilly, is sharing tips to make this Halloween spectacular.

From decorations to delicious snacks, some of the most creative ideas come in quick and easy crafts.

This holiday, the queen of crafting suggests using Crayola Glow Fusion Magic Markers and letting your kids color in the dark or plan a party.

Easy to design invitations can be made using Adobe Express. These timely tips are sure to help the family celebrate safely and affordably.

“Last but not least, whether you’re carving pumpkins, doing craft kits, or getting ready for a party, I can’t say it enough, but the most important thing is to do it together. Spend that time with family and friends and make those memories. That’s what Halloween and the holidays are all about,” Lilly said.

Lilly says adding your bewitching flair to any DIY craft can make it special for you and your favorite ghoul or gal.

