Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization hosted training for some potentially life-saving skills.

Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City

Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City

This week Friends of Heart kicked off their second round of training for the CARE team. CARE stands for Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement.

It’s a team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program. They’re currently looking to add more people to the team.

CARE team members are getting apps on their phones called Avive.

If 911 dispatch believes a caller is calling about someone in cardiac arrest, they will dispatch not only fire and EMS, but any CARE team member within a one-mile radius.

The CARE team members will help with hands-only CPR. By next year, the CARE team members will be able to use AEDs on the scene.

“This is very fulfilling work. It’s work that we believe is going to take Jackson’s cardiac arrest

survival rate from a low of six percent into 50 percent, maybe even more,” said Caitlin Roach, the Executive Director.

Officials say Jackson is the first city in the nation to use the Avive app.

Find more local news here.