Warmer Weather Ahead And The Football Friday Forecast

Friday Update for October 21th:

Good Friday everyone! We are starting off with some chill in the air this morning in the lower 40’s. Skies are clear and we’ll warm up into the upper 70’s later this afternoon. Friday night football weather looks great and make some outdoor plans this weekend! Rain showers and storms are expected to return sometime on Tuesday and some of the storms could be strong depending on the timing of the system. We will let you know how warm things are going to get plus the latest on next week’s rain and storm chances coming up here.

TODAY:

The warm up continues on Friday with highs making it back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will lead to the warm up. The humidity will increase some Friday night keeping overnight lows to fall down to around 50°. Friday night football looks great again with temperatures in the 60s for kick off and 50s by the end of the games. You can leave the umbrella at home again and you will not need it anytime this week and dry weather will continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

After seeing the coldest weather in 6 months to start to the week, the weekend weather looks to be terrific. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, some of us could be close to 80°. Overnight lows this weekend will stay up and only dip down to mid and potentially upper 50s. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but the showers will continue to stay away until early next week. There will be chances for rain maybe late Monday into next Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to return early next week. The timing and strength of the system is still being determined and our severe weather threat will depend on the timing of the system as it moves through the Mid South. Cooler weather will move in behind the front in the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Monday before some clouds and late night showers move in. The greatest chance for rain and storms as of now appears to be Tuesday, but there are some scenarios where the rain sticks around into the day on Wednesday as well. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances appear to be pretty high early in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday highs will only make it into the upper 60s under the showers and cloud cover. Wednesday highs will also stay in the mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the northwest by Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall in the mid 50s and Tuesday night lows will be back down in the 40s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet besides Hurricane Ian, they look to remain quiet for the next week or two. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com