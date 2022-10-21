William Russell “Russ” Lea, age 58, a resident of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life Friday, September 30, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at Chestnut Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2 P.M. with Bro. Ralph Brown officiating.

Russ was born on January 12, 1964, in Brownsville, TN. He was a server in the restaurant business. He took great pride in the way he served his customers. They loved him and would ask for him to be their server while dining. He loved the Lord and loved his family.

He is survived by his father, Curlin Lea of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Steven Lea (Lisa) of Jackson, TN; two nephews, Austin Lea and Elliot Lea. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lea.

Memorials may be made to the Chestnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Sonny Waddell, 2616 US Hwy 70 East, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.