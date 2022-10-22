CMT will show Loretta Lynn memorial commercial-free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of Loretta Lynn will be carried live and commercial-free on CMT.

Performers for the Oct. 30 celebration include Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna.

Others who will make appearances are Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw. Jenna Bush Hager will host.

CMT will re-run the show commercial-free two more times, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

