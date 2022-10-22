Event celebrates the recoveries of past and present

JACKSON, Tenn. –For years they’ve been helping people with recovery and today was the opportunity to recognize current and past members of the program.

Aspell Recovery Center is hosting their annual Soberstock, to recognize those who’ve recovered, are recovering and those who support.







“We started it in 2005. Of course, we had to put it on pause during COVID, but its recognition of the people that are in recovery, that support recovery, it’s a big day for us it’s grown over the years,” said Richard Barber, Executive Director, Aspell Recovery Center.

Currently there are 140 people being served, but Aspell has helped hundreds in West Tennessee over the years, and this event is to recognize the growth that participants have made.

“I give back what was so freely given to me. I would have to guess, I’ve been cooking 10 years for this occasion, something like that, it’s getting bigger and better every year,” said Charles Morris, Aspell alumnus 08′.

Morris graduated from Aspell in 2008, and comes back every year to grill for the event. He says after what all the program did for him, it’s the very least he can do.

“God removed my obsession before I got here, but I didn’t know how to live, I drank and drug for 25 years. I mean that’s all I knew how to do, that’s all I did. But this place saved my life. It taught me how to live,” Morris said.

The event had food, activities like cornhole and basketball, and a variety of speakers.

“Community is so important to recovery. And we like to get our alumni back together and then the people that support recovery in the community, just have some fun and it’s a great day,” Barber said.

If you know someone who is in recovery or struggling with addiction, you can call Aspell Recovery Center for more information at (731) 427-7238.