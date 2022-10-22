Hacker who stole Sheeran songs sentenced

LONDON (AP) – A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists’ cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency.

City of London Police, which investigated the case, said Kwiatkowski made the U.S. equivalent of $147,000 on the transactions.

Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty in August to a variety of charges, including 14 copyright offenses and three counts of computer misuse.

